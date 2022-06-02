Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,965 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

