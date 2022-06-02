Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

