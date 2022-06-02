Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $122,841.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $63.54 million and $122,841.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,400.04 or 0.44865018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00453103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 3,045.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,612,488 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.