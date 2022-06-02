Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Trading Down 3.2%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.55. 14,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,585,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

