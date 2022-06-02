Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.00

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $253,814.43 and approximately $46.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,282.91 or 0.99906466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00197136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00118535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00192106 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.