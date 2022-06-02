OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 13,577 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 13,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,711 shares in the company, valued at $420,236.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

