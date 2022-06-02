OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 13,577 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 13,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,711 shares in the company, valued at $420,236.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of OPFI opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
