Opium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,842.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Opium has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $76,842.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,400.04 or 0.44865018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00453103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 3,045.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

