Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. Open Text has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth $505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 43.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Open Text by 57.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

