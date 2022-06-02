Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 2.2% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.83% of Open Text worth $107,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

OTEX traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

