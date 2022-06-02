Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $589,675.12 and approximately $18,276.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,794.23 or 1.00008688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

