ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. ONE Gas posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONE Gas.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.