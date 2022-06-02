Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 10,000 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $383.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,803,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

