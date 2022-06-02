Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 2041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $694.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,296 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

