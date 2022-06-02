Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

