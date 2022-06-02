Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OBCI stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
