Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Down 3.9%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.94 and last traded at $158.94. 6,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

