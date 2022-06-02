Oasis Network Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $340.25 million and $91.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

