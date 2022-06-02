O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading 4.4% Higher

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 6,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.