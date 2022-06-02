NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NVA traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.41. 823,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,911. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.66 and a 1-year high of C$13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

