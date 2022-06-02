NuCypher Trading Up 59.2% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $179.23 million and approximately $390.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

