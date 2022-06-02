NuCypher Trading Up 59.2% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $179.23 million and $390.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

