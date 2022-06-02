Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.
