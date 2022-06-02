NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.51.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.