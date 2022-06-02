Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128,157 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Northern Trust worth $78,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

