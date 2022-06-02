North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $25.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 36,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

