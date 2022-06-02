Nord Finance (NORD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $369,391.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $369,391.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 748.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.61 or 0.67189096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 506.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00439940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.