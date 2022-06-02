Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NMR opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

