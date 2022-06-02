Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.