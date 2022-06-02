Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 9.8%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 11,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 305,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Get Noah alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Noah by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.