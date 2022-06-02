Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

Nintendo stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 388,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,948. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

