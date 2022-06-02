NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

NIKE has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 296,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

