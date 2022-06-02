Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Acquires 8,106 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $78,628.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the first quarter worth about $554,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.