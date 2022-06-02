Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Acquires 8,106 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $78,628.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.34.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter.
About Nicholas Financial (Get Rating)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
