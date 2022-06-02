NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 306,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,333. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 226,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

