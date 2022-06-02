NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,324,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $149,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,690,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,901,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.36. 65,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872,829. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

