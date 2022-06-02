Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE KIND traded up 0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching 3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.48. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

