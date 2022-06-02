NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,226.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00619425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00175072 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031251 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001228 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008959 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

