Newscrypto Hits Market Cap of $13.49 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $5.04 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

