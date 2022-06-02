New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NGD stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.29 and a 12-month high of C$2.68.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

