NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NRSN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

