NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
NBSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.