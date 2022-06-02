NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NBSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.