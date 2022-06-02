NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NBSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

