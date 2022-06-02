NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
