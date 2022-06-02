NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

