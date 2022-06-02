NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Get NetApp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in NetApp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.