Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $150.17 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

