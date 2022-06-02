Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.