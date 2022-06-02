Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

