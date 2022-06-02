nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

NCNO stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 1,154,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,466. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,537.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

