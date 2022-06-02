Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.47

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 1561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

