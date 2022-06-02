Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,220. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.