Nash (NEX) Hits One Day Volume of $134,219.00

Nash (NEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Nash coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $134,219.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.15 or 0.05761571 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 990.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

