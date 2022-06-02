NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.55 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.67.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

