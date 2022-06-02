Namecoin (NMC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,124.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004503 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $7,124.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00616691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00175671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

